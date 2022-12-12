Xiaomi 13 Series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Leica Cameras Launched

After some delay, Xiaomi has finally made the high-end Xiaomi 13 series official in China. The series includes the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro, both coming with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, Leica-backed cameras, and more exciting features. Read on to learn more about the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, as shown before, comes with a substantial rear camera hump. The double-curved chassis, partly made of nano-biological ceramic, is said to be skin-friendly. The phone comes in Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, Wilderness Green, and Far Mountain Blue. It also has an IP68 rating.

The phone has a 6.73-inch 2K display with support for a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1900 nits of peak brightness, 10-bit colors, and HDR10+. The 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

There are three cameras at the back; a 50MP main camera with a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with up to 70x zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field of view. The camera department is filled with the goodness of Leica Native Dual Image Quality, Leica’s color science, Leica filters, and watermark too. The phone is equipped with features like CyberFocus, Dolby Visions HDR, HyperOIS, 4K Super Night Video, and much more. The integration of Xiaomi Imaging Brain 2.0 allows for enhanced imaging results.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging. It comes with Xiaomi’s Surge charging chip for better battery management. The phone runs the latest MIUI1 4 based on Android 13.

Other details include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, dual Wi-Fi, dual 5G, 3400mm² ultra -large VC cooling, multifunctional NFC, and digital car key support, among other things.

Xiaomi 13: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi 13 is pretty much similar to the Pro model. It gets a flat-edge design with a metal frame and a leather-like finish at the back. The color options are the same as the Xiaomi 13 Pro, except the vanilla model has some customizable color variants too.

It has a smaller 6.36-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1900 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. There’s a smaller 4,500mAh battery too, which supports 67W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.

On the camera front, the Xiaomi 13 gets a 54MP/50MP main camera with a 1/1.49-inch Sony IMX800 sensor and HyperOIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The Leica-backed features remain the same.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 13 comes with an IP68 rating, 4642mm² VC cooling, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 13 series starts at CNY 3,999 (~ Rs 47,300) and will be available to buy in China, starting December 14. It should be available globally in the coming months. Have a look at all the configurations and their prices.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

8GB+128GB: CNY 4,999 (~ Rs 59,200)

8GB+256GB: CNY 5,399 (~ Rs 63,900)

12GB+256GB: CNY 5,799 (~ Rs 68,700)

12GB+512GB: CNY 6,299 (~ Rs 74,600)

Xiaomi 13