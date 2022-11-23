Vivo X90 Pro+ Launched in China as the First Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Phone

Vivo has introduced the new high-end Vivo X90 series in China, including the X90, the X90 Pro, and the X90 Pro+. The X90 Pro+ is the eldest out of the three and has its main highlight in the form of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, making it the first phone to come with it. Check out the details below.

Vivo X90 Pro+: Specs and Features

The Vivo X90 Pro+ looks similar to the X80 series and has a slightly protruding big circular camera hump at the back. It features a Stainless steel halo design, inspired by the rising sun. The cameras come with the ZEISS branding, much like its predecessors, and has support for features like Zeiss Flare Portrait, Zeiss T*coating, and more. There’s also the new V2 chip on board for adaptive HDR, better night photography, improved AI, and more improvements.

The phone has a 1-inch Sony IMX989 50MP main camera for a 77% increased photosensitive area, a 114-degree 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP portrait lens with a 50mm focal length, and a 64MP periscope lens. The front snapper stands at 32MP. The X90 Pro+ supports 8K videos at 30fps, Zeiss Natural Color and Vivo Vivid Color color science, ZEISS Cinematic style bokeh, up to 100x zoom, handheld star photography, and more camera features.

Under the hood, there’s the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with the Adreno 740 GPU. With this, the Vivo X90 Pro+ has become the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone. This is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The front has a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED 2K LTPO 4.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1440Hz PWM dimming, 1800 nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision.

The device gets a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It runs OriginOS 3.0 based on Android 13. Additional details include 5G, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, Twin Icefield Cooling, Bluetooth version 5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, IP68 rating, and more. It comes in China Red and Original Black colors.

Price and Availability

Much like the Vivo X90 and the X90 Pro, the X90 Pro+ will also be available, starting November 28. Check out its prices below.

12GB+256GB: CNY 6,499 (~ Rs 74,200)

12GB+512GB: CNY 6,999 (~ Rs 79,900)

There’s no word on its availability in India as of now but this should happen in a few months.