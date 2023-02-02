Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Indian Prices Revealed; Starts at Rs 74,999

Samsung just introduced the flagship Galaxy S23 series in the US and now, the new Galaxy S phones have reached India too. The company has announced the Indian prices of the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, along with the pre-booking offers. Have a look at the details below.

Galaxy S23 Series in India: Price, Offers, and More

The S23 series starts at Rs 74,999 in India, which is a little more expensive than the Galaxy S22 lineup. To recall, the Galaxy S22 had a starting price of Rs 72,999 at the time of the launch. Here are the price and availability details.

Galaxy S23

8GB+128GB: Rs 74,999

8GB+256GB: Rs 79,999

Galaxy S23+

8GB+256GB: Rs 94,999

8GB+512GB: Rs 1,04,999

Galaxy S23 Ultra

12GB+256GB: Rs 1,24,999

12GB+512GB: Rs 1,34,999

12GB+1TB: Rs 1,54,999

The Galaxy S23 is available in Cream, Phantom Black, Green, and Lavender colors. The S23+ can be bought in either Cream or Phantom Black. As for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it will be available in Green, Cream, and Phantom Black, along with some exclusive colors like Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime, and Red.

The Galaxy S23 series is now up for pre-booking and this is open until February 3 at midnight. There’s no word on the availability as of now. You can pre-book by paying Rs 1,999 (deductible from the final amount) and get benefits worth Rs 5,000.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 4G and the Galaxy Buds 2 can be bought at Rs 4,999, the 25W Travel Adapter and Wireless Charger can tag along for free, and there can be cashback or upgrade benefits worth Rs 8,000. Additionally, there’s an extra discount of Rs 2,000 with a welcome voucher on Samsung Shop App for the first-time purchase.

Galaxy S23 Series: Specs and Features

The Galaxy S23 series looks similar to its predecessor, except the S23 and the S23+ have let go of the Contour Cut design. All phones are powered by the specially-made Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, Android 13-based One UI 5.1, and four years of major updates.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge display, the S23+ has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, and the S23 features a 6.1-inch screen. The Ultra model has 200MP quad rear cameras while the other two models come with 50Mp triple cameras. The S23 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging while the S23 and S23+ go for a 3,900mAh and a 4,700mAh battery, respectively.

So, will you buy the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series? Let us know in the comments below.