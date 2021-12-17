Xiaomi 12 Renders and Specs Surface Online; Here’s What it Will Look Like!

Xiaomi 12 is expected to arrive soon and a number of leaks point towards a launch this month. The company is expected to launch three models in the series, the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra, all of which have leaked several times. Today’s focus, however, is the standard model’s design and possible spec sheet. Here’s a look.

Xiaomi 12 Design and Specs Leaked

Popular leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks (in collaboration with Zoutons) has given us a first look at the Xiaomi 12 design. From what we can tell from the leaked CAD renders, the smartphone will come with a rectangular rear camera system (taking inspiration from the Mi 10T phones) and a center-placed punch-hole screen. So this is the #Xiaomi12! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)



On behalf of @Zoutons -> https://t.co/hdpKoA8k4j pic.twitter.com/0YgObw2ewN— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 16, 2021

The images show three rear cameras (one big camera housing and two small ones) along with a dual-LED flash. The volume rocker and the power buttons are placed on the right, while the left side is presumably left blank. The bottom end has the speaker grille and a USB Type-C port.

It has further been revealed that the phone will come with a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ curved display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, which is relatively smaller than Mi 11’s 6.81-inch screen size. Turns out, Xiaomi is now going for smaller screens. The device is likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate.

While details aren’t concrete, the phone is expected to come with a 50MP main camera. Other cameras, as expected previously, could be ultra-wide and telephoto-cum-macro cameras. It is also expected to get an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. However, there are chances that this might reach the 12 Pro and 12 Ultra. The Xiaomi 12 series is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, though.

While other confirmed details aren’t known, the Xiaomi 12 phones are expected to launch this month, most likely on December 28. Since an official word isn’t out yet, it’s best to wait for some. Hence, stay tuned.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x Zoutons