Xiaomi to Launch Xiaomi 12 Series in Global Markets on March 15

After launching its flagship Xiaomi 12 series in China late last year, Xiaomi has now confirmed to launch the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro in the global markets. The Chinese giant will launch the devices at a virtual event scheduled for March 15. So let’s look at the details.

Xiaomi 12 Series Global Launch Set for March 15

After Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12 series in its home country in December, there was a lot of speculation as to when the company might release the devices in the global market. Putting an end to the rumors, Xiaomi took to Twitter today to announce its “Master Every Scene” event that will see the global launch of the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro. You can check out the tweet attached right below. The #Xiaomi12Series global launch is coming your way.



Join us to see how you can #MasterEveryScene with the #Xiaomi12Series on March 15th, 20:00 GMT+8. pic.twitter.com/45IfDpQtHq— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 8, 2022

The Master Every Scene virtual event will be held on March 15 at 8 PM local time. So, the event will start at 5:30 PM in India and will be live-streamed on Xiaomi’s official website and all its social platforms.

Xiaomi 12 Series: Key Specs and Features

Now, as Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro in China, we already know the key specs and features of the devices. So, starting with the display, while the standard Xiaomi 12 model comes with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display, the 12 pro sports a bigger 6.73-inch LTPO-supported AMOLED display. Both devices support a 120Hz refresh rate with the higher-end Xiaomi 12 Pro supporting a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, both the Xiaomi 12 devices have the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. In the battery department, the non-Pro variant comes with a 4,500mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a slightly bigger 4,600mAh unit. The Xiaomi 12 maxes out at 67W wired fast charging, though the 12 Pro supports up to 120W wired fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, the Xiaomi 12 series comes with a triple rear-camera setup. The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP portrait sensor. The standard model, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a macro sensor.

Other than these, both the Xiaomi 12 and the 12 Pro support 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, and Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The devices run Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box and come in a variety of color and material options.

As for the price of the Xiaomi 12 series, it starts at CNY 3,699 (~Rs 45,079) for the base Xiaomi 12 model and goes up to CNY 5,399 (~Rs 65,789) for the top-end Xiaomi 12 Pro variant. However, the global prices have not yet been confirmed by Xiaomi. Nonetheless, we expect more information about the global release of the Xiaomi 12 series to surface ahead of its launch. So, stay tuned for further updates.