Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Goes Global; Xiaomi 12X Launched Too

Following leaks and speculations, Xiaomi has finally launched the Xiaomi 12 series in the global markets after its unveiling in China late last year. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are safely among the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphones, while the Xiaomi 12X is amid-ranger in the company’s number lineup. Here’s a look at all the details.

Xiaomi 12 Series: Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at $999 (around Rs 76,300), while the Xiaomi 12 starts at $749 (around Rs 57,200). The Xiaomi 12X, on the other hand, starts at $649 (around Rs 49,600) in the global markets. There is currently no information on whether Xiaomi plans to bring its new flagships to India.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Specs and Features

As known previously, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is the highest-end member of the series and comes with a Mi 10T-like design. It includes a large rectangular camera bump with one big camera housing. Of course, the design features slight tweaks to differentiate both the products.

There’s also a 6.73-inch punch-hole WQHD+ E5 LTPO 2.0 display based on an AMOLED panel. The screen supports an AdaptiveSync Pro 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1500 nits, a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, and a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. The device also comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The camera department is home to a 50MP IMX707 main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP portrait camera. The cameras support features such as Night mode (for all cameras), Pro Focus mode for eye tracking, and more, Portrait Night mode, 8K videos, among others. It features a 32MP front camera. You can check out the device in action right here:

It packs in a 4,600mAh battery with support for 120W HyperCharge fast charging (much like the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India), and it runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Additional features comprise 5G support, Dolby Atmos, quad stereo speakers, and more. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has blue, purple, and classic gray color variants in the global market.

Xiaomi 12: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi 12 is the middle child and comes with the same chipset and design as the Pro model. It, however, sports a smaller 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The camera section is slightly different here. There is a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, it houses a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a tele-macro camera. It also has a 32MP front camera. It has features like the Pro Focus AI tracking and focus tech, Ultra Night Video, 8K videos, and more.

The device has a 4,500mAh battery with slower 67W fast charging and runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. There’s support for dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos, sound by HARMAN Kardon, 5G support, a cooling system, and a lot more. Xiaomi 12 also comes in three colorways – purple, blue, and classic gray in the global markets.

Xiaomi 12X: Specs and Features

Coming to the Xiaomi 12X, it is a mid-range phone, and hence, is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The smartphone comes with the same display and cameras as the Xiaomi 12 in the global markets. It is also backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and runs Android 12-based MIUI 13.

The Xiaomi 12 series comes with a 2-year warranty and offers a one-time screen replacement too in global markets. So, do you want these flagship smartphones to launch in India? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.