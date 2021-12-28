Xiaomi Watch S1 to Launch Alongside the Xiaomi 12 Series and MIUI 13

Xiaomi is all prepped up to launch the much-awaited Xiaomi 12 series and MIUI 13 in China today. In addition to this, the company is now expected to introduce a new smartwatch, most likely called the Xiaomi Watch S1 alongside, as hinted by the leaked teaser images of the watch. Here’s what it may be like.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Launch Expected Today

The recently surfaced teaser images (via XiaomiUI’s Telegram) suggest that the new Xiaomi smartwatch will launch at the company’s online event today. While the images don’t reveal a lot about the watch, it does give a look at its design.

From the looks of it, the Watch S1 will come with a circular dial with a flat display and two big buttons on the right side. The backside of the dial is seen sporting multiple sensors. While details aren’t available at the time of writing, we can expect the watch to come with features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, GPS, good battery life, and more.

Image: XDA Developers

Much like the Mi Watch Color and the Mi Watch Revolve, this one could also carry an affordable price tag.

As for the other announcements, Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 12 series, comprising the Xiaomi 12, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X. The Pro variant will be one of the firsts to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and is expected to feature a new design, improved cameras, 120W fast charging, and more. The vanilla model could come with some compromises and the Xiaomi 12X could be a mid-range phone. As for MIUI 13, it is expected to bring improved system fluency, better security and privacy features, and more.

We are yet to see how all these products will turn out to be. Hence, stay tuned for all the updates you need.