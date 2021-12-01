Xiaomi 12, Realme GT 2 Pro Confirmed to Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

Qualcomm finally unveiled the new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with a focus on AI, cameras, 5G, and loads more. It is based on Samsung’s 4nm process and includes upgraded hardware. Since you may want to know what smartphones will be powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset, this information might help you. We now have details on the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones, so have a look.

These Phones Will Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 will be the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is revealed that it is a result of the company’s collaboration with Qualcomm for months. This doesn’t come as a surprise as Xiaomi has been amongst the first smartphone makers to include the high-end Qualcomm chipsets in its phones. To recall, soon after the Snapdragon 888 was introduced, Xiaomi introduced the Mi 11 series in China last year. .@Qualcomm has always been one of the most important partners of Xiaomi. Today I'm proud to announce that after months of joint effort between Xiaomi and Qualcomm, Xiaomi 12 Series will be the world's first smartphones powered by the new @Snapdragon 8 5G Gen 1 mobile platform. pic.twitter.com/U7l3BytRce— leijun (@leijun) December 1, 2021

As for the upcoming Xiaomi phone, the Xiaomi 12 is expected to come with a huge rear camera hump and a punch-hole display. The design is expected to be similar to its predecessor, except for a few tweaks here and there. It is likely to sport a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, and MIUI 13. The company could also launch the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12X, alongside the vanilla Xiaomi 12, next month.

Apart from this, Realme has also confirmed that its upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. The device is expected to come with a new Nexus 6P-like design, a ceramic back panel, a 50MP GR lens, and more. The phone is expected to start at $799 (around Rs 59,000) and launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Another reason to look forward to 2022!



The #realmeGT2series is making a power-packed entry. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/39zBTU2J5Y— realme (@realmeIndia) December 1, 2021

If the timelines suggested by leaks are genuine, the Xiaomi 12 will become the world’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone.

Details on other phones that will come with the chipset aren’t known. But, Qualcomm confirmed that the SoC will be found in phones by Motorola, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, Black Shark, and even Redmi next year. We shall provide you with more details once we get them. Hence, stay tuned.