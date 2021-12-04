Xiaomi 12 Real-Life Image Appears Online; Here’s How it May Look Like

Xiaomi 12 is expected to launch this month with the recently introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. While an official launch date isn’t known yet, it is likely to arrive this month itself. Ahead of the launch, the phone’s real-life image has appeared online, shedding light on how it could look like.

Xiaomi 12 Image Leaked

An image of the Xiaomi 12 posted on Weibo gives us a look at its rear panel. As per the image, the phone will come with a rectangular camera bump at the back with one big camera housing, two smaller camera housings, an LED flash, and a microphone. The design is similar to the Xiaomi Mi 10T series launched last year.

Image: Weibo

While the camera configuration remains unknown, the main camera is expected to be rated at 50MP. The other two sensors could be ultra-wide and telephoto/ macro cameras. As for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, it is likely to come with a 200MP main camera, as rumored previously. As for the 200MP camera trend, Motorola is expected to kickstart it next year.

Other details remain unknown. But, rumors suggest that the Xiaomi 12 is most likely to come with a punch-hole display, which could be based on an AMOLED panel and support a 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, it is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, support a 120W fast charging, feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

One thing worth noting is that the Mi 11 phones were launched in China on December 28 last year. If the rumored Xiaomi 12 launch date is to be believed, it will coincide with its predecessor’s launch date.

It is further revealed that Xiaomi will launch three Xiaomi 12 phones initially (possibly the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, 12 Ultra). It is expected to be followed by another launch of the rumored Xiaomi 12X, which is likely to be a toned-down variant of the original model.

To clear the air, we still are awaiting official details from Xiaomi, and hence, we suggest you take the aforementioned details with a pinch of salt. For more information, stay tuned.