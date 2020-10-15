After growing its India presence in the budget segment with the Redmi brand over the past couple of years, Xiaomi finally decided to re-enter the flagship market with the Mi 10 earlier this year. Now, the company is adding two more flagship smartphones to its portfolio. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have been unveiled in India today with a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 108MP cameras, and fast-charging in tow.

Mi 10T Series Specifications

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro include a huge rectangular camera setup on the rear and skip on the dual-curved display found aboard the Mi 10. The phones aren’t equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor due to the AMOLED panels being replaced with an LCD one in this lineup. The Mi 10 arrived with a 90Hz OLED panel onboard.

Both of these phones include a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel here has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, and up to 650 nits of peak brightness. It also supports 96% NTSC wide color gamut and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

The display here comes with 7-stage Intelligent AdaptiveSync technology. It can now adjust the refresh rate from 30Hz to 144Hz based on the content being viewed on the screen. The display supports the following 7 refresh rates — 30Hz/ 48Hz/ 50Hz/ 60Hz/ 90Hz/ 120Hz/ 144Hz.

Under the hood, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. It’s coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage. Both the phones run Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. You also have dual-mode 5G (SA/ NSA) support onboard.

The primary differentiator between the two devices is the camera – only the primary sensor at that. Both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro include triple camera modules. While the former is led by a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, the Mi 10T Pro retains the 108MP Samsung HMX sensor found aboard the Mi 10. The other two sensors included here are a 13MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro camera. The primary camera supports OIS and 8K video recording.

There’s also an ambient light sensor baked into the camera module (the fourth sensor above the flash) for improved brightness control of the display. Let’s not forget about the tiny punch-hole, housing a 20MP selfie sensor, at the top left on the front.

Both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are equipped with 5,000mAh battery packs with 33W fast-charging support via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. Other connectivity options include dual-mode 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, and WiFi 6 to round up the lot.

Price and Availability

The standard Mi 10T has been priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB+128GB base variant whereas the higher-end 8GB+128GB variant has been priced at Rs. 37,999 in India. It will be available in two color variants, namely Lunar Silver and Cosmic Black.

The Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant in India. Both of the smartphones will be up for pre-order from 15th October at 11:59 PM on Mi.com, Flipkart, and other offline retailers.