Leaked Xiaomi 12 Ultra Case Reveals a Unique Circular Rear Camera Setup

As we near the launch of Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship Xiaomi 12 series, more leaks for the devices have started piling up. Earlier this month, we saw a real-life image of the Xiaomi 12 smartphone leak online. Now, we have our first look at how the high-end model of the series, the alleged Xiaomi 12 Ultra, and this is how it will look like.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Look Revealed

A report by LetsGoDigital gives us a glimpse of the upcoming Xiaomi flagship. From the looks of it, the phone is likely to adopt a slightly different-looking design with a big circular camera hump. The same information has been corroborated by a GizmoChina report, which has showcased the leaked case of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Image: GizmoChina

The protective case is seen featuring 8 cutouts – four for the cameras and the other for different sensors. It is suggested that the biggest cutout could be for the main camera, which could be rated at 200MP. Details about the other three cameras remain under wraps as of now but there are chances that they might be configured at 48MP. Coming to the other cutouts of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra case, those could be filled in with an LED flash, a noise-canceling microphone, and other required sensors.

Furthermore, the case reveals that Xiaomi will get rid of the secondary display at the back, which is there on the Xiaomi 11 Ultra. Xiaomi is also expected to partner with Leica to develop the cameras of its upcoming flagship series as the partnership between Huawei and the German company ended earlier this year. The leaked images by LetsGoDigital support this information. Here’s a look at the images.

Image: LetsGoDigital

Apart from revealing the rear camera setup of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the report suggested that the device will feature the power button and the volume rockers on the right. Cutouts for a USB-C port, speaker grill, and a mic were also spotted at the bottom of the case along with a cutout for another speaker grill at the top.

Coming to the internals, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is confirmed to be one of the first smartphones with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The device is rumored to feature a 120Hz OLED display, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Details about storage, availability, and price of the device, however, are currently unknown. So, stay tuned for more updates on the Xiaomi 12 series in the coming days.

The standard Xiaomi 12 is expected to share details with the Ultra model, except it is expected to come with a different design, which will be more inclined towards the Mi 11 phones. Xiaomi is also expected to release the Xiaomi 12X, alongside. However, confirmed details are yet to be revealed. The Xiaomi 12 series is expected to release by the end of this month.

Featured Image Courtesy: LetsGoDigital