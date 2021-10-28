Microsoft Rolling out Windows 11 Microsoft Store to Windows 10 Insiders

The official Windows 11 build is already rolling out, and eligible PCs are receiving the update. While some users are making Windows 11 look like Windows 10, there might be others who prefer the Windows 11 aesthetic over Windows 10. In a relief to users holding on to the Windows 10 desktop OS, Microsoft has now started rolling out the new Microsoft Store to Windows 10 Insiders.

Get Windows 11 Microsoft Store on Windows 10

According to Microsoft’s Principal Architect of Microsoft Store Rudy Huyn, the modern Microsoft Store that made its first appearance on Windows 11 is now available to Windows 10 Insiders in the Release Preview channel. Released as an in-app update, the updated Store brings a modern design and a wider app library, thanks to support for Win32 apps. Exciting news today, the new #MicrosoftStore (modern design, support for win32 apps, Disney+ movies and way more) is now available to Windows 10 Insiders! pic.twitter.com/O9zSZ8pudp— Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) October 27, 2021

If you are on Windows 10 Insider Release Preview channel, you can update the Store to experience the revamped app. Those on the stable build will be glad to know that Microsoft promises to bring the update to all Windows 10 users soon. If there aren’t any major roadblocks, you should receive the update in the coming weeks.

What you won’t get with the Microsoft Store update on Windows 10 is support for Android apps. Windows Subsystem for Android will remain exclusive to Windows 11, at least that’s the plan for now. Hence, you will have to upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10 to use Android apps and other amazing new Windows 11 features. If you are running Windows 11, do not forget to check our guides on installing and running Android apps, sideloading apps, and installing Google Play Store on Windows Subsystem for Android.