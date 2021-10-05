Windows 11 Released; Rolling out to Eligible Windows 10 PCs Right Now!

Merely hours after Google announced Android 12, Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 last night. That’s technically a day early outside India, considering how the company planned to reveal the new operating system on October 5. Nevertheless, Windows 11 has started rolling out as a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs.

Windows 11 Launched Officially

Windows 11 brings major visual changes to Windows, including a new Start menu, Action Center, updated Microsoft Store, Settings app, and more. Unfortunately, the current Windows 11 build is shipping without the much-hyped Android apps support. We have a dedicated article if you are interested to catch up on all new Windows 11 features.

According to Microsoft, new devices shipping with Windows 10 will be the first to receive the Windows 11 update. Moreover, new devices preloaded with Windows 11 will be available starting today, now that Windows 11 launch is official. For the rest of Windows 10 users, the rollout will happen whenever Windows 11 is ready for your device. Microsoft says it hopes to offer Windows 11 updates to all eligible Windows 10 devices by mid-2022.

To know if your Windows 10 PC is eligible for Windows 11, you can use the PC Health Check app. Alternatively, you can go through the list of Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm CPUs compatible with Windows 11. If you have an eligible PC, you can check for Windows 11 update from Settings -> Update & Security -> Windows Update. You could also check our guide to upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10 for detailed instructions.

If you would like to clean install Windows 11, we have got you covered too. Have a look at our guide to download and install Windows 11. While you may still be able to install Windows 11 on an unsupported PC, the stability and performance may take a hit. To know what to expect if you update to Windows 11 on an unsupported PC, go through our linked article.

Apart from Microsoft’s Surface hardware, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay points out how major brands, including Asus, HP, and Lenovo, have been announcing Windows 11 laptops over the past month. To add to this lineup, you could expect Windows 11 devices from Acer, Dell, Samsung, and other brands soon.