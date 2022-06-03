Microsoft Introduces Windows 11 Build 25131 and New Microsoft Store Update

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 Build 25131 to the Dev channel and while it has been adding frequent updates with new features, this one puts focus on bug fixes. Plus, the company has announced a new update for the Microsoft Store. Check out the details below to learn more!

Windows 11 Build 25131: What’s New?

The latest Windows 11 build 25131 comes as a fix-focused update rather than a feature-focused one. This means that Microsoft did not add any significant features or changes but just a few fixes with the latest update. Microsoft has fixed multiple issues like the bugcheck issue for some PCs with AMD processors and the one that did not let users with secondary accounts on their PCs upgrade to the latest build.

Other fixes are related to the File Explorer, Search functionality, and Windows Spotlight for the lock screen. Additionally, Microsoft has released the SDKs for new Dev Channel builds, which can be downloaded here.

The upgraded Microsoft Store in Windows 11 is a significant change, though it is independent of the new 25131 build. Microsoft announced the rollout of a new Microsoft Store update, offering native support for ARM64 PCs. This means that users with Windows on ARM devices will get better and faster performance when browsing through the Microsoft Store.

Additionally, Microsoft has improved the app update experience on the Microsoft Store. With the latest update, the Microsoft Store app will skip automatic app updates for apps that are currently in use. Plus, the update also adds support for a new pop-up store experience for Android apps on the Microsoft Store.

When users discover an app while browsing the web and if it is available on the Microsoft Store, they will be able to get a new pop-up experience to easily download the app. Moreover, users will also experience improved viewing options for movies and TV shows.

You can check out Microsoft’s official changelog to know more about the latest Windows 11 build 25131 and the new Microsoft Store changes on the company’s official website. And if you are a Windows Insider in the Dev channel, you can download the latest update via your Windows Update settings.