Microsoft Store Policy Cracks down Scammy Paid Versions of Free and Open-Source Apps

Microsoft has revised its policies for Microsoft Store. The new policies, which came into effect earlier this week, aim to prohibit bad actors from charging money for repackaged open-source software, ensure accuracy in product metadata, and more.

The key highlight in version 7.16 of Microsoft Store’s policies is the update that cracks down unofficial developers that repackage free and open-source software and put a price tag on it.

“In cases where you determine the pricing for your product or in-app purchases, all pricing, including sales or discounting, for your digital products or services must not attempt to profit from open-source or other software that is otherwise generally available for free, nor be priced irrationally high relative to the features and functionality provided by your product,” reads the updated policy.

A classic example of this phenomenon is below, where someone has listed the popular photo editing software Gimp with the name Gimp Easy for $9.99. As irony would have it, another unofficial listing of Gimp has more ratings and reviews than the official Microsoft Store listing.

Another noteworthy change in the update is the new policy for apps that provide content related to information, news, or current events in the real world. Going forward, Microsoft says such apps should not “use or distribute false or deceptive images, video, and/or text, or other content that may cause harm pertaining to individuals, entities, or matters of public concern”.

If you want to review all the changes included in version 7.16 of Microsoft Store policies, you can check the changelog right here. You can also read the entire policy from Microsoft’s policy documentation. So, do you think you’re more likely to install apps from Microsoft Store after these policy changes? Let us know in the comments.