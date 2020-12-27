One of the most popular messaging apps in the market, WhatsApp will end its support for older iPhones and Android devices starting January 1, 2021. According to recent reports, the messaging giant will stop supporting devices that are running on operating systems below iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3.

So, if you have an old Android or iOS smartphone that is not running the aforesaid OS versions, make sure to update your device before the new year arrives. Otherwise, you will have to bid your Whatsapp contacts good riddance as you won’t be able to message them anymore.

Now, this is not a major issue for smartphone users in today’s world as most of them already have the latest operating system installed on their devices. However, there are certain users with very old iOS and Android devices that are incompatible with iOS 9 and Android 4.0.3.

Update Your iOS or Android Device Right Now

Amongst Apple’s devices, any iPhone that came before the iPhone 4S does not support iOS 9. So, to the users who are still using the iPhone 3GS or the original iPhone, it is high time you upgrade your smartphone. As for other iOS devices, every model above the iPhone 6 supports the latest iOS 14 software. Even models like the iPhone 5, 5S, and the first-gen SE support up to iOS 12. So, if you are an iPhone user still running iOS 8, then update your software by going to Settings > General > Software Update to continue using WhatsApp in 2021.

Now, users who are using Android devices like the Motorola Droid, Samsung Galaxy S2, and HTC Desire will not be able to use WhatsApp in 2021. This is because the above Android devices do not support Android 4.0.3. However, if you are using an Android device that is compatible with Android 4.0.3 and you are still running a previous version, then do update your device before January 1 if you don’t want to lose WhatsApp.