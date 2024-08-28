Gemini Will Soon Integrate with WhatsApp and Messages

Google is pushing hard for users to make it their default digital AI-powered assistant. But truth be told, Google Assistant still remains the best on-device assistant as it can perform several tasks, even on third-party apps like reading your messages or placing a WhatsApp call, which Gemini couldn’t. But now, Google is adding WhatsApp, Messages, and Android notifications extensions for Gemini as found in the latest APK teardown.

According to Android Authority, the latest Google App beta version 15.34.32.29.arm64, includes some new extensions for Gemini. Specifically three of them, WhatsApp, Messages, and Android system notifications. These extensions can be turned on from the Google app if you have the latest beta installed. But they’re not working at the moment.

Image Courtesy: Android Authority

You can tell what each one will do by reading the description in the screenshot above. The WhatsApp extension will let you create and send messages to your contacts on the app. Even place calls directly through Gemini. The Messages one would let you read aloud your incoming texts and let you send them as well.

What’s interesting is the last one for Android system notifications. Its description is pretty basic, stating, “Send or read Android system notifications”. But this could allow you to ask Gemini to summarize messages or notifications, just like it summarizes YouTube videos. Let’s say you got a long string of text from someone, and you can ask Gemini to summarize it, saving you the hassle of going through each message.

It’s not clear when these features will pop up in a working state, but I am happy that Google is expanding Gemini’s functionality for once. Till now, many of us didn’t have much incentive to use Gemini actively as the primary device assistant on Android. As it had very limited functionality outside the whole AI stuff. Which, let’s admit it, we’re not going to use all the time.

It’s also coming at a crucial time as Apple’s event is right around the corner, and they will unveil their AI-powered Siri which could be functionally better than Gemini. But what are your thoughts on this, will you switch to Gemini once these extensions arrive? Do you prefer Google Assistant or Gemini? Let us know in the comments section.