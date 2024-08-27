WhatsApp Wants to Be Snapchat So Bad That It’s Adding AR Filters

Earlier last month, WhatsApp released some new features, including AR effects filters and backgrounds for video calls. This is similar to AR face lenses that have existed on Snapchat for several years now. At the time, video call effects were exclusive to the Android app but looks like the WhatsApp is also bringing them to iPhone users pretty soon.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp Beta version 24.17.10.74 for iOS, includes the same video call features like custom backgrounds and face effects. With this, you can apply different filters on your face in real-time during a video call, change the tone of the video feed, blur the background behind you, or replace it with one of the presets.

Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo

It also includes a low light mode to improve the lightning visibility when taking calls in a dimly lit environment. Lastly, there is the Touch-Up mode when you need to look on-point for business calls. It improves skin tones and smoothens out your face. It’s a little odd for WhatsApp to be adding such features, as it seems to be trying a bit too hard to go against Snapchat, which also has similar offerings.

The feature is only available to limited Beta testers as of now and should be coming to everyone sometime later down the line. Hopefully, it will arrive by the end of the year. It’ll definitely improve the experience for anyone who often makes video calls over WhatsApp. But aside from a few additions, like background blue, was it really necessary to get AR effects or face filters?

What do you think about these new additions? Are you going to try out these effects and filters when they arrive on the platform? Let us know in the comments below.