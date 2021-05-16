Twitter has been working on introducing a subscription service to monetize its micro-blogging platform and confirmed its plans for a subscription model in July last year. While the company has been busy rolling out features like Twitter Spaces and Voice DMs, a new leak claims that Twitter will call its subscription service ‘Twitter Blue’.

Twitter Blue Subscription Service

The leak comes from app reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who shared Twitter’s progress on the Bookmark Collections feature. She revealed that the company will be bundling it with undo tweets feature as part of Twitter Blue. As per the tweet, Twitter Blue may cost $2.99 per month.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like: Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

Now, you must be wondering – how does the Collections feature differ from the existing Bookmarks feature that you can use now to save Twitter threads? Instead of adding all of your favorite tweets in one place, Collections will let you organize them as folders. This is a handy feature if you often find yourself bookmarking tweets within Twitter. It doesn’t look like you can filter or search these bookmarks just yet, but Twitter may add that functionality before Twitter Blue’s release.

Coming to the undo send button that was first spotted in a Twitter survey, Twitter may let you choose where you can undo tweet. For instance, you can choose to keep the undo send option enabled just for original tweets and replies, while switching it off for threads and quote tweets. You will also have the option to set the tweet undo period to up to 30 seconds.

So, will you consider getting a Twitter Blue subscription if the company launches it with these features for $2.99 a month? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Featured Image Courtesy: Twitter/ Jane Manchun Wong