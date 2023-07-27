This Is How Much the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5 Cost in India

Samsung, at its recently held Galaxy Unpacked event, introduced its 5th Gen foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in South Korea. While a launch in India is still awaited, the phones have gone up for pre-order and we also have their Indian prices. If you are looking to upgrade, check out the details below.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: Price and Availability

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is priced at Rs 99,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, which is higher than the starting price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The 8GB+512GB model retails at Rs 1,09,999. This is also higher than the prices of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Oppo N2 Flip, making room for some healthy competition.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,54,999 (12GB+256GB), Rs 1,64,999 (12GB+512GB), and Rs 1,84,999 (12GB+1TB).

The pre-booking will start today at 12 pm via the Samsung Live event and those interested can avail of benefits of up to Rs 20,0oo on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and up to Rs 23,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Both of them are eligible for no-cost EMI (up to 9 months).

A Quick Spec Recap

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Both have an IPX8 rating, which has been rumored too and come with an upgraded hinge for a no-gap design.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a big 3.4-inch outer display with the ability to reply to a message, view flight tickets, and much more. There’s a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone features 12MP dual rear cameras and a 10MP selfie shooter, a 3,700mAh battery with 25 W fast charging, Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1, and more.

The Z Fold 5 has a 7.6-inch main display and a 6.2-inch secondary one. Both are AMOLED panels and support a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera department includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, a 10MP selfie shooter for the cover display, and a 4MP under-the-display camera. It is backed by a bigger 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging and wireless charging support.

So, will you buy the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Galaxy Z Flip 5? Let us know in the comments section below.