This Is How Much the Oppo Find N2 Flip Costs in India

After a China and a global debut, the Oppo Find N2 Flip, the company’s first clamshell-styled foldable phone has now reached India. This flagship-grade phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, a Samsung E6 AMOLED display, and much more. Check out the details below.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Price and Availability

The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a price tag of Rs 89,999, which is on par with the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the country. The sale will start on March 17 via Flipkart, the company’s website, and leading retail stores.

As an introductory offer, you can also get the phone at Rs 79,999 by applying a cashback of Rs 5,000 on Paper EMI schemes from HDB Finance and another cashback of Rs 5,000 on DFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card, and Amex. Plus, there’s an option to avail of a no-cost EMI and an Exchange+Loyalty Bonus of up to Rs 5000

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Specs and Features

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has the Flexion Hinge design, which ensures that the crease while folding the device (in a horizontal fashion) is really less. There’s a primary 6.8-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits of peak brightness, and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The 3.26-inch secondary screen is also AMOLED and can be used to show notifications and even act as a camera viewfinder, among other things. It also displays interactive animated animals to make things fun.

The Find N2 Flip has Oppo’s MariSilicon X NPU for enhanced photography, especially in low-light conditions. The camera setup involves a 50MP main camera with the Sony IMX790 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32MP selfie shooter. Plus, the phone has the Hasselblad touch and uses the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) for better color accuracy and contrast. It also includes some filters (Emerald, Radiance, and Serenity). There are features like Flexform mode (for hands-free video calls, selfies, and more), Xpan mode, Dual Preview, 4K videos, and more.

Other details include a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC fast charging, and Android 13-based ColorOS 13. The Oppo Find N2 Flip also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Real Original Sound Technology, 5G support, and much more.