Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Arrive In India; Price Starting at Rs 59,999

After their initial launch in China, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 flip phones have been officially launched in India. These phones are up against competitors such as the OPPO Find N2 Flip and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5. The latest Moto Razr’s boast cool features like the high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, AMOLED display, dual camera, wireless charging, and much more. So let’s take a closer look at the specs sheet of the Moto Razr 40 and 40 Ultra.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra: Specs and Features

The Razr 40 Ultra features a squarish clamshell design with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and back. The phone also boasts a 7000 series aluminum mid-frame. The device comes with a 6.9-inch foldable Full-HD+ pOLED 10-bit display with 1400 nits of peak brightness, 165Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The 22:9 panel is HDR10+ certified and capable of portraying 1 billion colors with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The phone also sports a 3.6-inch outer flexible AMOLED display with 1100 nits of peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate. This time around, the outer display is much more functional, usable, and customizable. In fact, you have the power to control the entire device without even needing to “flip the smartphone open.” There are several features such as AOD, Moo live adaptive wallpapers, support for apps, outer screen-specific games, special functionalities, and much more.

Under the hood, the Razr 40 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with Adreno 730 GPU. The device also comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device is equipped with a primary 12MP Sony IMX563 sensor and a 13MP ultrawide SK Hynix Hi1336 sensor. The inner display is home to a 32MP selfie shooter. There are camera features such as Burst Shot, Auto Night Vision, Dual Capture, and more. In terms of video capture, the device support 1080p @ 60fps recording.

A 3,800mAh battery keeps the device up and running, with support for 30W TurboPower fast wired charging and 5W wireless charging. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G with dual nano SIM and e-SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C, and more. It is also IP68 water and dust resistant. The smartphone runs Stock Android based on Android 13 out of the box.

It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint reader and stereo speakers. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is available in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and a special edition Viva Magenta (Pantone 2023) color options.

Moto Razr 40: Specs and Features

The Moto Razr Ultra is followed by the vanilla Razr 40. It includes the same inner foldable display while the outer display has been reduced to just a 1.5-inch 8-bit OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The Razr 40 is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, along with a 7000 series aluminum mid-frame.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and offers 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is a 64MP primary camera with AutoFocus and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FOV. The inner punch-hole houses a 32MP selfie shooter.

Thanks to the smaller cover screen, the device can pack a much bigger 4,200mAh battery. It supports 33W TurboPower wired charging with no support for wireless charging. The smartphone is IP52 water-repellent and ships with Stock Android 13 out of the box. In terms of connectivity, it has all the bells and whistles like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, e-SIM support, 5G support, and much more. It is available in Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac color options. You can get the device with both glass and vegan leather back options.

Price and Availability

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be available to buy for Rs 89,999 at launch, whereas the vanilla Razr 40 will retail for Rs 59,999 in India. Both the foldable phones will be available exclusively via Amazon.

Additionally, you can get Rs 7,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit/debit/EMI transactions on the Moto Razr 40 Ultra, and the Razr 40 is eligible for Rs 5,000 instant discount. You can also score Jio offers benefits worth up to Rs 15,000 on the purchase of the phones. So, are you planning to get Moto’s flip phones or waiting on the Galaxy Z flip 5? Tell us in the comments below.

Check out Moto Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra on Amazon