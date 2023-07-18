New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Leak Shows How the ‘Big’ Cover Display Will Be Useful

With the Galaxy Unpacked Event knocking on our doors, the anticipation for the next Samsung Galaxy foldable devices is at an all-time high. And to fuel that excitement further, we have a long list of leaks, and today, we bring to you the latest development regarding the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 device from Samsung. Keep reading to know more.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cover Display Details Emerge

Based on the latest 9To5Google report, it seems like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone’s cover display will allow you to add widgets to it. Additionally, if you look closely at the image below looks like the cover display will also get support for a full-fledged keyboard. This was first spotted by prominent leakster Roland Quandt and he shared the same via Twitter. He promptly took the images down but 9to5Google was quick to act and report.

Also, based on the leaked image, apart from the keyboard support, we can see that the cover display will also be able to display your boarding pass, the weather, call logs, a customizable home screen setup, and a wallet app. This means that the cover display will have integration for first-party as well as third-party widgets support.

Source: 9To5Google/Roland Quandt

This will make the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on par with the recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Moto Razr 40 Ultra in terms of functionality. Additionally, it is good to see that Samsung will make good use of the bigger screen real estate on the Z Flip 5.

As for the specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will most likely sport a 3.5-inch cover display (more than confirmed) and a big 6.7-inch main screen. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with more storage and RAM than its predecessor. Additionally, expect it to sport a 12MP primary camera, a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging, an official IP rating this time, and more. As for the price, the Z Flip 5 can start from €1,199 (~ Rs 1,08,000) as leaked earlier.

All in all, we are excited to see Samsung unveil the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and a slew of other products like the Galaxy S9 tablet series, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and much more. We will bring the live coverage of the event straight to you. So, stay tuned to us for further updates. In the meanwhile, share your thoughts on this latest piece of revelation below. Are you excited about the Galaxy Z Flip 5? Do you think Samsung will be able to go head-to-head with the current competition? Are you team fold or flip? Do comment down your thoughts below.

Featured Image Courtesy: 9to5Google/Roland Quandt