Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Becomes Official

Samsung just held its Galaxy Unpacked event and has unveiled its next-gen Galaxy Watch 6 Series, as expected. This consists of the new Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with the latter bringing back the famous rotating bezel. Have a look at what the new Galaxy smartwatches bring to the table.

Galaxy Watch 6 Series: Specs and Features

The new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic marks the return of Samsung’s rotating bezel, as rumored earlier. Both the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic come with a 20% larger circular display and 15% thinner bezels.

The 1.5-inch Super AMOLED Sapphire Crystal display (there’s a 1.3-inch size option too) comes with up to 2000 nits of brightness and the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. There’s support for customization watch bands, which can be chosen from over 700 combinations based on your preference.

The new Galaxy smartwatches focus on better sleep tracking. There’s access to detailed Speep Score factors like total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, and more. The watches also harness a Sleep Coach, which based on sleep insights, help you have a better sleep cycle. Plus, for the perfect sleep environment, the Galaxy Watch 6 series can change the settings of the connected devices.

Now for health monitoring, there’s a SpO2 monitor, an ECG sensor, and a heart rate sensor, clubbed with the new Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature, which keeps track of the heartbeats for Atrial fibrillation (AFib) even during sleep. There’s the option to measure the skin temperature (like the Galaxy Watch 5 Series) and track the menstruation cycle. There’s support for a new skin temperature API, which will use advanced infrared technology for accurate readings. Much like the Apple Watch Series 8, there’s Fall Detection to check for the tendency of falling while sleeping or exercising.

The Body Composition feature provides details on the skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water, and body fat percentage, which can help you set goals and track them. The new Personalized Heart Rate Zone feature will provide you with five optimal running intensity levels based on your physical capabilities, thus, helping in setting up fitness goals. There are over 100 sports modes to track various activities.

You get up to 300mAh battery, which can last up to 40 hours and supports WPC-based wireless charging. Under the hood, there’s the Exynos W930 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It runs the latest Wear OS 4 with One UI 5 Watch on top. The watches come with LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, 5ATM and an IP68 rating, and GPS support.

The new Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic come with the Samsung Wallet, WhatsApp, and the Thermo Check apps, as announced previously. The watches will soon support the Audible app. These also come with Samsung Knox, an improved Camera Controller, the ability to change the paired device of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with the Auto Switch feature, and more functionalities.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299 (~ Rs 24,500) and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at $399 (~ Rs 32,700). Both are now up for pre-booking and will be available, starting August 11. The Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 40mm (Graphite and Silver colors) and 44mm (Graphite and Gold colors) sizes while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available in 43mm and 47mm sizes in Black and Gold colorways.