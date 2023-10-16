Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Gets New Colors in India

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 along with the Galaxy Fold 5 in India. The phone was available in four attractive color options but if you didn’t quite like them, here’s a new set of colors, which are termed as special edition. Check out the details below.

New Galaxy Z Flip 5 Colors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 now comes in ‘special edition’ Yellow, Green, Blue, and Gray color variants in India and these can be selected via the company’s website. This comes in addition to the existing Graphite, Lavender, Mint, and Cream colors.

Since the new options are special editions, these will only be available via the company’s website. The price remains the same as the other color options. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is priced at Rs 1,02,999 for the 8GB+256GB model and Rs 1,13,999 for the 8GB+512GB variant. You can get the phone at a starting price of Rs 85,999 as part of the Fab Fest offer.

The phone is also the same when it comes to the design and the specs. It has a clamshell design with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED inner display and bigger 3.4-inch AMOLED outer screen. This can be used to display app notifications, animated animals, and more. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

There are 12MP dual rear cameras, a 10MP selfie shooter, a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and Android 14-based One UI 5.1. Additionally, there’s support for an IPX8 rating, the Flex mode, and so much more.

So, do you like the Galaxy Z Flip in new color options? Let us know in the comments below.