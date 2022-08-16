Here’s How Much the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Will Cost You in India

Samsung, just last week, held its Galaxy Unpacked event to launch its latest foldable — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Both phones are now available for pre-order in India and we also have their Indian prices. Have a look at how much these will cost you!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Prices in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is priced at Rs 1,54,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, which is slightly higher than the starting price of last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, which was Rs 1,49,999. It retails at Rs 1,64,999 for the 12GB+512GB model and Rs 1,84,999 for the 12GB+1TB variant.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs 89,999 (again, higher than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a starting price of Rs 84,999) for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 94,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition retails at Rs 97,999.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4 are now up for pre-order in India and interested buyers can avail of exciting offers too. If you pre-order the Galaxy Fold 4, you will get an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 on the use of HDFC Bank cards, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at Rs 2,999, and the Wireless Charger Duo for free, along with exchange and no-cost EMI benefits. If you pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 4, you can get an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on the use of HDFC Bank cards and the same benefits as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can head over here to make your choice.

In addition to this, we have the Indian prices of the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) will cost you Rs 27,999, the Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) is priced at Rs 30,999, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm) retails at Rs 44,999. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999.

A Look at the Specs

To recall, both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 look similar to their predecessors, except for a few changes. They are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and run Android 12L with One UI 4.1 on top.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a 7.6-inch inner 120Hz display and a 6.2-inch 120Hz outer display, 50MP triple rear cameras, a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging, an IPX8 rating, and more. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz inner display and a 1.9-inch secondary one. There are dual 12MP rear cameras, a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and more.

So, will you buy any of the new Samsung Galaxy foldable phones? Let us know in the comments below.