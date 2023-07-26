Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Samsung, at its Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 has unveiled the much-awaited Galaxy Tab S9 series in South Korea, alongside the new foldables and the Galaxy Watch 6 series. The new tablet series includes three devices – the Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Take a look at the details.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Specs and Features

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a large 14.6-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The panel comes with support for S Pen and a new S Pen Creator Edition with in-display fingerprint support.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the flagship tweaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for Galaxy with support for up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The back panel houses a dual camera setup with a primary 13MP Auto Focus sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There is a dual selfie camera with a 12MP+12MP ultra-wide sensor.

The device packs an 11,200mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, there is support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and LTE. The device comes with a quad-speaker array and Dolby Atmos with Sound by AKG. Both the tablet and S Pen are IP68 water and dust resistant. It ships with Android 13 out of the box. The Tab S9 Ultra is available in Beige and Graphite color options.

Galaxy Tab S9+: Specs and Features

The toned-down S9+ comes with a smaller 12.4-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy S9+ is also powered by the same flagship chipset as that of the SP Ultra with the ability to support 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The S9+ also houses a 13MP primary sensor with Auto Focus and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The selfie camera is a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

The tablet comes with a 10,090mAh battery. Just like the S9 Ultra, the S9+ also comes with 5G support, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and LTE. The quad-speaker array is tuned by AKG and is Dolby Atmos certified. There’s support for an official IP68 water and dust resistance rating and Android 13 out of the box. The Tab S9 Ultra is available in Beige and Graphite color options.

Galaxy Tab S9: Specs and Features

The vanilla Tab S9 is the smallest of the lot with an 11-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. In terms of performance., the S9 also packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset with the option to configure the device with up to 12GB and up to 256GB of storage.

There’s a 13MP primary camera with Auto Focus and a 12MP ultra-wide selfie camera. The Galaxy S9 is backed by an 8,400mAh battery and has support for both 5G and LTE, Wi-Fi-6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. It also has an IP68 water and dust resistant and runs Android 13 out of the box. You can also purchase this device in Beige and Gray color options.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series will retail from $799.99 (~Rs 65,623) and will go up to $1,199.99 (~Rs 98,435). Pre-orders for all three devices will begin on July 26 in select markets with general availability from August 11. There is no official word on the availability of the devices in India.