Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Go Official

At its latest Galaxy Unpacked Event held in South Korea, Samsung has taken the drapes off of the highly anticipated and much-rumored Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones. The Z Fold 5 succeeds the Z Fold 4 while the Z Flip 5 succeeds the Z Flip 4. Both are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for Galaxy. Continue reading to know more.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specs and Features

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 doesn’t create a stark new identity for itself and strongly resembles the Z Fold 4. The device has an armor aluminum build with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the back and the front for enhanced durability. The hinge mechanism has also been upgraded with an integrated dual roll module allowing the Fold 5 to achieve a zero-gap closure when folded.

Now, coming to the display, the smartphone ships with a 6.2-inch HD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED outer display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. On the inside, there is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED ultra-thin glass Infinity Flex display with 1750 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The display further has support for Samsung’s S Pen which is now only 4.33mm compared to the 7.4mm S Pen for the Z Fold 4.

The foldable phone also comes with nifty OS tricks to better enhance your experience. For example, you can now place up to four new apps on the taskbar, which now automatically hides itself to give you more screen real estate. You can use the new two-handed drag-and-drop option to interact with elements within different apps, split-screen view, floating window view, and much more.

In terms of performance, the foldable comes equipped with the tweaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for Galaxy that we saw earlier this year with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging and runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1.

The Z Fold 5 offers in total 5 different cameras. The primary camera is a 50MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel Auto Focus and OIS. There is an additional 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. The inner under-display selfie camera is 4MP while the front camera on the outer display is a 10MP sensor.

Additional highlighting features of the Z Fold 5 include the Galaxy Flex Mode, Samsung Knox Security, and Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor. The device will be available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream color options. There will also be a Samsung website with Exclusive Gray and Blue color options. It also comes with an IPX8 rating.

Galaxy Z Flip 5: Specs and Features

The clamshell-designed Galaxy Z Flip 5 is made for those of you who are looking to experience a compact foldable device that you can easily carry with them without compromising on the foldable aspect of it. The smartphone now has an upgraded hinge mechanism. The key USP of this hinge is that you can prop the smartphone in an angle based on your needs in what Samsung calls the Flex Mode.

There is a 6.7-inch inner flexible 2X Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate in the 22:9 aspect ratio. The outer Super AMOLED screen is now bigger at 3.4 inches, much like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. With that increase in size, the outer display is now much more functional and handy too! For instance, you can now view your flight tickets and reply to messages using the outside display. You can even place up to 30 widgets, use Samsung Pay, and more.

Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The device is kept going by a 3,700mAh battery with support for a 25W fast charger. It ships with One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 and is IPX8 water-resistant. On the camera front, there’s a 12MP primary camera with Dual Pixel Auto Focus and OIS, an additional 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 10MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender color options. There will also be a Samsung website with Exclusive Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow colors.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,799 (~ Rs 1,47,577) and the Z Flip 5 has a starting price of $999 (~ Rs 81,950). Pre-orders for both devices have begun and the sale will start on August 11. We are yet to receive word on the new foldable phones’ Indian availability.