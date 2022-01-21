Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Confirmed for February

Samsung has announced its plans to host the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022 in February, presumably to launch the Galaxy S22 series. The announcement hints at the transition of the S Pen from the now-discontinued Galaxy Note series to the Ultra variant in the Galaxy S22 lineup. Here are all the details.

Samsung Confirms February Galaxy Unpacked Event

In a clever wordplay, Samsung says that it will introduce the most “noteworthy” S series device at the event. As you might recall, Samsung added S Pen support in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. While it didn’t have a dedicated slot, Samsung launched an optional case with an S Pen slot. It even skipped the Galaxy Note launch last year. This time around, Samsung might completely embrace the S Pen in the Ultra variant.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device,” wrote Dr. TM Roh, the President & Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics in a press release.

At February’s Galaxy Unpacked event, we could expect Samsung to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Of these devices, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to come with a built-in S Pen slot, making it the spiritual successor of the presumably dead Galaxy Note lineup. Samsung’s teaser video also hints at the upcoming merger of the Galaxy S and Note series.

Although Samsung hasn’t confirmed the exact release date of the Galaxy S22 series, past leaks suggest that we could expect the launch to happen on February 8, 2022. Until then, you can catch up on the Galaxy S22 rumors from our linked article. You can also go ahead and download the Galaxy S22 wallpapers ahead of the phone’s launch.

Featured Image Courtesy: Evan Blass/ Twitter