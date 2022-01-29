Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 Series Leaked in Full Glory

Samsung recently announced its February 9 Unpacked event, which will welcome the highly rumored Galaxy S22 phones and the Galaxy Tab S8 series. While we have heard a lot about these Samsung products in the past, the latest leak reveals almost everything we can expect from these devices. Here’s a look at the details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked

A Twitter user Dohyum Kim has leaked the presentation material, which reveals all the details for the Galaxy S22 phones and the Galaxy Tab S8 series. You can check out the press material from the link in the tweet attached below. However, if you don’t wish to go through a long presentation deck, we have compiled the key points in this article. So keep reading. Everything about Samsung Galaxy S22 Series & Galaxy Tab S8 Series!https://t.co/rHcq5qrjeG#GalaxyS22Series #GalaxyTabS8Series #GalaxyUnpacked— Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) January 28, 2022

As expected, the Galaxy S22 series will include three phones: the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. While the regular S22 and the S22+ will look a lot like the Galaxy S21 and S21+, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a Note-like design with an S Pen that will have 3 times improved latency and a dedicated slot. This is similar to what we have heard before. Also, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will include a dedicated S Pen slot, acting as a bridge between the S- and Note series.

The Ultra model is expected to come with a huge 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with possible support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, as we already know, you will get two chipset options: the Exynos 2200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to house a 108MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 2 10MP telephoto lenses. A 40MP front snapper is also expected. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and run One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will most share specs, except for screen sizes and batteries. The S22 might sport a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 2X screen and a 3,700mAh battery, while the S22+ might get a 6.6-inch display and 4,500mAh battery. Both phones are said to come with up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Exynos 2200/ Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset variants. For them, there will be three rear cameras, including, a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens, along with a 10MP front camera.

Other attractions include various camera features, 45W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G support, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Leaked Too

As for the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, three models are expected, namely the Galaxy Tab S8, the Tab S8+, and the Tab S8 Ultra. The standard model will include an 11-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, S Pen support, dual rear cameras (13MP, 6MP), a 12MP front snapper, and an 8,000mAh battery. The Tab S8+ packs a bigger 12.4-inch display and a 10,090mAh battery, both of which act as the only differences.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which is a first for a Samsung tablet, is seen featuring a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display with thin bezels and a notch, much like the latest MacBook Pro. Other changes include support for up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a big 11,200mAh battery.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is also expected to come with better multitasking features, improved data sharing features, app shortcuts, and more. Since we are yet to get official confirmation on these details, it’s best to wait until the February 9 event to get a better idea.

Featured Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Concept Creator