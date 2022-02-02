Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Prices Leaked and They Are Not Surprising at All

Samsung will soon launch the highly rumored Galaxy S22 flagship lineup on February 9. And ahead of the launch, we have already seen the possible specs sheet for the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. In addition to this, the possible prices of the Galaxy S22 series have now leaked, and it might be similar to last year.

Galaxy S22 Series Price Leak

Renowned leakster Jon Prosser, via a recent YouTube video, has revealed (with utmost surety) that the Galaxy S22 will start at $799 (around Rs 59,700), the Galaxy S22+ at $999 (around Rs 74,600), and the S22 Ultra model will have a starting price of $1,199 (around Rs 89,600).

This is similar to how last year’s Galaxy S21 series was priced. This also contradicts previous reports, which suggested that this year’s Galaxy S22 phones will be slightly more expensive than the 2021 Galaxy S21 devices.

The Galaxy S22 and the S22+ are expected to come in two RAM+Storage variants, while the Ultra could have three. There’s no word on the price of the other models. It is also revealed that the Galaxy S22 and the S22+ might be up for a delayed release. But, it’s best to wait for the launch event to take place for a better idea.

As for the other details, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are expected to look a lot like the Galaxy S21 and S21+, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra might be a mixture of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and a Galaxy Note with support for an S Pen slot. A built-in stylus slot is also expected. All three phones are highly expected to get two chipset variants: the latest Exynos 2200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. They will run Android 12 with One UI 4.0 on top.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra could have a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 108MP quad rear cameras, and more. The Galaxy S22 might feature a 6.1-inch display, have a 3,700mAh battery, and get 50MP triple rear cameras. The S22+ is likely to share specs with the S22, except it will come with a bigger 6.6-inch display and a 4,500mAh battery. These two phones could have support for 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. We shall see the final announcements on February 9 for a better idea. Hence, stay tuned!

Featured Image Courtesy: LetsGoDigital