Samsung Might Delay Galaxy S22 Series Release Due to Supply Chain Issues

Ahead of the official unveiling of Samsung’s next-gen flagship Galaxy S22 series, we have seen a myriad of leaks, renders, and reports about the devices. While the Korean giant is scheduled to unveil the Galaxy S22 series on February 9, a tipster now claims that Samsung will delay the release of the Galaxy S22 and S22+ models due to supply chain issues.

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ Delayed?

Reputable tipster Jon Prosser recently took to Twitter to share the news. Prosser says that sources tell him that Samsung has faced a “slight setback” with the launch of the Galaxy S22 lineup due to supply chain issues caused by the ongoing Coronavirus-led pandemic. Hence, the tipster says that Samsung will need to delay the availability of some Galaxy S22 models. You can check out the tweet below. Bad news:



I’m told that due to supply chain issues, the Galaxy S22 lineup has had a slight setback.



Pre-order for ALL devices is still happening on event day (Feb 9)



However, availability has now been split:



S22 Ultra: Feb 25

S22 & S22+: Pushed to March 11 pic.twitter.com/pp2IFAYXSN— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 31, 2022

Now, for those unaware, Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy S22 line, which will include the standard Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, next week. Prosser says that pre-orders for all of the models will be live on the launch date itself. However, the availability of the models has now been split due to supply constraints.

According to the tipster, while the higher-end Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available to buy from February 25, Samsung could push back the release of the lower-end models – the standard Galaxy S22 and the S22+ to March 11. When one Twitterati asked Prosser why Samsung is prioritizing the release of the more expensive Ultra model over the lower-end ones, the tipster told that it’s “more about scale” as Samsung needs more time to manufacture a certain amount of the lower-end Galaxy models for a full-scale release.

Now, it is worth mentioning that Samsung has not yet officially confirmed the delay. So, we suggest you wait for the Korean giant to unveil the Galaxy S22 lineup and reveal details about its availability. Stay tuned on our website for more updates, and let us know your thoughts on the delay in the comments below.