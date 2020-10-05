Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) about a couple of weeks ago. It is the fourth smartphone in the Galaxy S20 lineup, which was first unveiled in February earlier this year. The device has already gone on sale in the US while we, in India, are still waiting on the official price and availability details. But, an IANS report has now revealed that the Galaxy S20 FE is much closer than expected.

As per industry sources, the report (via Business Insider) reveals that the Galaxy S20 FE will finally be launched in India on 6th October, i.e tomorrow itself. We also learn that the device will be priced “aggressively around Rs. 50,000 in the country.” This speculation falls in line with a recent 91Mobiles report, which reveals the official starting price of the Galaxy S20 FE in India. You can read more about it down below.

Galaxy S20 FE: Specs & Features

Galaxy S20 FE features a polycarbonate build with a matte finish, which is similar to the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition. It sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centered punch-hole, housing a 32MP selfie camera, at the top.

The rectangular camera cutout on the rear includes a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree FOV, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x Space Zoom.

Under the hood, Galaxy S20 FE is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset (the same as the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series from earlier this year) in India. The global variants are powered by the flagship Snapdragon SoC. Plus, this is a Galaxy S10 Lite successor, which arrived with a Snapdragon chipset in India last year, thus, it makes the Galaxy S20 FE a bit of a disappointment for fans.

The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of built-in storage. There’s no 5G support onboard here. It also comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Galaxy S20 FE: Leaked Price

A 91Mobiles report that cites retail industry sources reveals that the Galaxy S20 FE will be priced starting at Rs. 49,999 in India. This will be the price of the base variant, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. the Galaxy S20 FE could be a better pick over the recently launched Galaxy Note 20 if this leaked pricing is true.

But, my question is – Will you choose the Galaxy S20 FE over the upcoming OnePlus 8T in India? Will it because of the Snapdragon 865 over Exynos 990? Do let us know your opinion in the comments below.