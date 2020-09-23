Samsung has finally put an end to the endless stream of leaks and officially taken the wraps off its much-hyped Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) flagship smartphone. It is the latest addition to the Galaxy S20 lineup and launches as a successor to the Galaxy S10 Lite from earlier this year. Galaxy S20 FE features a 120Hz display, a massive battery, wireless charging, flagship Snapdragon chipset, and more.

Galaxy S20 FE: Specs & Features

Starting off with the design, the Galaxy S20 FE looks more like a part of the Galaxy Note 20 series than the S20 lineup launched earlier this year. The front panel looks exactly like the one aboard the standard Note 20. It includes a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display that’s flat and not curved at the edges like its elder siblings.

The highlight of the display, like other S20 series phones, will have to be the 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate. The panel also supports a 20:9 aspect ratio and 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution. You will find an optical in-display fingerprint sensor at the bottom and a centered punch-hole with a 32MP selfie camera at the top.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S20 FE is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC that’s also found aboard its elder siblings. This is paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of built-in storage (expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card), and dual-mode 5G (SA/ NSA) connectivity support. There’s also an LTE variant and it will be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC, as per the official blog post. We expect the Exynos 990 variant of the Galaxy S20 FE to land in India very soon.

The device runs OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. It also carries an IP68 rating for water and dust protection.

The rear panel is resemblant to the standard Galaxy S20 but the sensors are accented just like this year’s Note series. As for its configuration, you will find a 12MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree FOV, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x Space Zoom capability. This is the same camera system as the Galaxy S20 from earlier this year.

Galaxy S20 FE comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery pack with 25W fast wired charging via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. The device supports 15W fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, which means you can charge your Galaxy Watch using S20 FE.

Price and Availability

Galaxy S20 FE has been priced starting at $699 (~Rs. 51,400) for the 5G variant. The company will launch the LTE variant is select regions. The smartphone is now up for pre-order and will go on sale from 2nd October.

As you can see above, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be available to buy in six color variants, namely Cloud White, Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Mint, Cloud Lavender, and last but not least, Cloud Navy. The device has the same Haze finish as the S20+ BTS Edition and it looks pretty cool.