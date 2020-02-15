Samsung took the wraps off its Galaxy S20 flagship series in San Francisco earlier this week. The Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra come packed with tall 120Hz AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G support, multi-cam setups, and huge batteries. As you must already know, Samsung is launching 4G-only variants of its newest flagship phones, powered by the Exynos 990 chipset, in India and we have today learned about the Galaxy S20 pricing and availability details for India.

Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra India Prices

Galaxy S20 is priced starting at Rs. 66,999 for the 8GB+128GB base variant. Galaxy S20 Plus is priced starting at Rs. 73,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra starts at a whopping Rs. 92,999 for the 12GB+128GB base variant. There’s no word on which variants Samsung is launching in India just yet, but we will update this story with the prices for all the variants soon.

The pre-booking for Galaxy S20 series goes live today (February 15) at 12 noon and the devices will go on sale from March 6.

Galaxy S20 Series Pre-booking Offers

If you are ordering either of the three Galaxy S20 variants, you can get the new Galaxy Buds+ at a really affordable price. With the Galaxy S20, you only have to pay Rs. 2,199 while Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra buyers will have to shell out Rs. 1,999 for the new Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds.

You can also choose to get Samsung Care+ at Rs. 1,999 while pre-booking any of the 3 devices. Major telecom operators including Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone are also providing a boatload of data benefits.

If you are having trouble picking the Galaxy S20 variant that will be perfect for you, go ahead and check out our Galaxy S20 vs S20 Plus vs S20 Ultra specs comparison. Galaxy S20 Ultra may be a massive phone but it would be my pick because of the new 108MP-laden quad-camera system.