Samsung took the wraps off its latest flagship smartphones – the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra at a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event. The company only announced the global pricing details last night. We have now learned the India price and availability details, along with the answer to the biggest question – Is Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra powered by Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 in India?

Galaxy Note 20/ Note 20 Ultra: India Prices

First, let’s talk about how much you will need to shell out to step foot into the Mystic land. Samsung has only brought the 256GB variant of both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra to India. Here are the India prices for both the devices:

Galaxy Note 20 4G (8GB+256GB) – Rs. 77,999

– Rs. 77,999 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (12GB+256GB) – Rs.1,04,999

The Galaxy Note 20 series is now up for pre-booking on Samsung’s website and other leading offline retail stores. It will find its way to Flipkart, Amazon, and other e-tailers over the coming weeks.

Galaxy Note 20 will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green while the Note 20 Ultra comes in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colorways in India.

Galaxy Note 20/ Note 20 Ultra: Powered by Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990?

One of the biggest changes that smartphone enthusiasts expected from Samsung was Snapdragon 865 powering the Galaxy Note 20 series in India. Sadly, we have received confirmation that both the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are powered by the company’s own Exynos 990 chipset in India.

This is really disappointing for users who have been running petitions requesting the Korean giant to bring Snapdragon-powered flagship phones to regions where Exynos variants are dumped on users. We even benchmarked the Snapdragon 865 against the Exynos 990 and the results are clear as day. You can check them out for yourself right here.

Also, if you didn’t already notice, the Galaxy Note 20 is available only in a 4G variant whereas the Note 20 Ultra does support 5G connectivity in India. Another thing that everyone needs to know about the vanilla Note 20 is the presence of a 60Hz display instead of a 120Hz panel and a polycarbonate back panel. You can check out the complete details for both the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra right here.

Galaxy Note 20 Series: Launch Offers

Samsung has listed a boatload of launch offers for the Galaxy Note 20 series up on its website. First up, HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail cashback up to Rs. 6,000 on the Galaxy Note 20 and up to Rs. 9,000 on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in India.

If you complete the purchase by September 15, you will be eligible for benefits worth up to Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 10,000 on Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra respectively. This can be redeemed against a myriad of products, including the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch, and more.

Existing Galaxy phone users can also avail an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 as part of an upgrade offer. Samsung is also providing 70% Assured Buy Back value within a period of 12 months, which is pretty great. So, are you interested in picking up the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra?