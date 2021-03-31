Though Samsung mostly launches its flagship smartphones with its in-house Exynos chipsets in India, the company got everyone’s hopes up by bringing the Snapdragon 855-backed Galaxy S10 Lite to the country last year. It was followed by the Galaxy S20 FE, which replaced the Lite lineup, and included an Exynos chip under the hood. Now, nearly six months later, Samsung has had a change of heart and today launched the Galaxy S20 FE 5G with a Snapdragon chipset in India.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G will retail at Rs. 55,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant in India. It will, however, be available at an introductory price of Rs. 47,999 with an instant cashback of Rs. 8,000.

The device will go on sale starting from 31st March via Samsung.com, Amazon India, and offline retail stores.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Specifications

The 5G variant of Galaxy S20 FE differs from the 4G variant in only one department, i.e the chipset. The smartphone comes with a 7nm Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood. You will also find 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage onboard.

The smartphone includes an aluminum frame, a plastic back, and a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display on the front. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, and HDR10+ support. There’s an optical fingerprint scanner under the display and a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera at the top.

The rear camera setup on the Galaxy S20 FE includes three 12MP sensors. You have a 12MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree FOV, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x Space Zoom.

The smartphone also equips a modest 4,500mAh battery pack. It supports 25W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. There’s a USB Type-C charging port at the bottom and the 3.5mm headphone jack is missing in action. The connectivity options include dual-mode 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

Also, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 skin on top. The device will be available in 3 color variants in India. You can choose from among Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Navy.