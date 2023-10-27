Jio Demonstrates Satellite-Based Broadband Service at IMC 2023

Last year, Jio announced its satellite-based broadband service to provide internet even to the remotest areas in India. Working on the same, the telecom giant has now demonstrated India’s first satellite-based giga fiber service at the IMC 2023 event. Have a look at the details.

Jio Showcases JioSpaceFiber

Jio has demonstrated its satellite-based broadband service called JioSpaceFiber, which will join the existing JioFiber and the most recent Jio AirFiber services in the country. JioSpaceFiber has been showcased in four remote locations, namely, Gir Gujarat, Korba Chattisgarh, Nabrangpur Odissa, and ONGC-Jorhat Assam.

The service will ensure high-speed internet in India, especially in areas where accessibility is limited. Plus, this will also expand the availability and scale of Jio True 5G. To recall, even Amazon is reportedly seeking approvals for bringing its satellite service named Project Kuiper, which began in 2018, to India.

Commenting on this, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Jio has enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected. “

Jio has partnered with the Luxembourg-based telecom company SES to access the medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, which is deemed reliable to provide unique Gigabit, fiber-like services from space. The telco has access to SES’s O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites. This can lead to reliable and affordable satellite broadband service for users in India.

JioSpaceFiber will provide everyone access to high-speed satellite internet in sectors like online government, education, health, and entertainment services. Since this is just a demonstration, there’s no word when the proper rollout will happen. There’s also no word on the pricing, plans, and more. We shall get more on this soon, so, stay tuned. Also, don’t forget to share your thoughts on this in the comments below.