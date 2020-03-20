Reliance Jio has revised its 4G data vouchers with double high-speed data access and additional off-net voice calling minutes. From what we can tell, all but one of its four existing data vouchers have been upgraded with the aforementioned benefits, with the sole exception being the Rs. 251 ‘Cricket Pack’ that was introduced earlier this year. It still offers the same 2GB daily high-speed data for 51 days, without any off-net calling benefits.

As can be seen from the screenshots of the official MyJio app, the revised Rs. 11 data voucher comes with 800MB of high-speed 4G data, up from previous allocation of 400MB. The voucher now also includes 75 minutes of non-Jio voice calling. Similarly, the Rs. 21 voucher offers 2GB of high-speed data and 200 non-Jio voice calling minutes instead of just 1GB data.

The Rs. 51 data voucher has also been upgraded with 6GB high-speed data benefits and 500 minutes of non-Jio voice calling, while earlier, it only offered 3GB of high-speed data. Finally, the Rs. 101 voucher now comes with 12GB of high-speed data instead of just 6GB. It also offers 1,000 minutes of off-net voice calling benefits.

While the revisions are most definitely welcome, it is worth noting that Jio recently withdrew the Rs. 50 discount vouchers that brought down the cost of the Rs. 101 STV to Rs. 51 anyways. So basically, you still got 6GB of data for Rs. 51, although, without the additional off-net calling benefits.

Either way, the aforementioned revisions are, at best, a small relief for customers who are reeling from a series of tariff hikes from Jio over the past few months. Not only has the company increased its tariffs at least three times in quick succession over the past few months, but it also recently proposed to gradually increase data prices in the country to Rs. 20 per GB from Rs. 15 per GB currently.