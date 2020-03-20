As a step to support work from home in light of coronavirus pandemic, BSNL is now offering its broadband services for free in the form of a new plan it calls [email protected] Before you get too excited, let me tell you that it is not as promising as it sounds.

Like almost everything BSNL implements, there’s a catch on this [email protected] plan too and in this case, it is a significant one. As per the terms and conditions of the plan detailed by BSNLTeleservices, the plan is not applicable to existing BSNL broadband customers and can be availed only by new or existing BSNL landline customers who don’t have broadband now.

While the whole plan is being pitched as a step to ensure constant internet connectivity in times of crisis like these, BSNL is desperately milking the opportunity and is attempting to cash in its existing landline users later on.

With this opportunistic move, BSNL could succeed in converting at least some of its existing landline customers to make use of broadband services. The plan is valid for one month from the date of activation and hence, you will be charged according to the plan after the promotional period.

BSNL’s [email protected] plan is valid across all circles in the country. Customers get 5GB of daily data at 10Mbps exhausting which will limit the data speeds to 1 Mbps. There is no FUP limit on the plan.

It is worth noting that BSNL is not the only Internet Service Provider that’s offering extra benefits. Earlier this month, ACT started offering a free upgrade to 300Mbps speeds with unlimited FUP on its fiber broadband for the month of March.

One of the largest telecom giants in the country, Reliance Jio has also taken steps to promote work from home. Notably, the company has revised data vouchers with double data and additional Jio to Non-Jio minutes for some of its plans.