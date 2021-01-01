Poco F1 entered the market to redefine what it means to be a flagship killer. This was, however, a one-off stunt as we still await the launch of the Poco F2. The company has focused its efforts towards budget and flagship phones – mostly rebranded – in 2020. It did launch the Poco F2 Pro in global markets, getting our hopes up for its younger sibling, but that day hasn’t arrived yet. It may soon though as Poco has quietly teased the Poco F2 in a recent 2020 highlights video.

The official Poco India account tweeted out a video last evening. It talks about what Poco has achieved as an “independent brand” in the country in 2020. The company launched five phones across price segments, sold more than 10 lakh phones, placed fourth in the list of online smartphone brands, and a lot more.

Towards the end of the video, you can see the words ‘Thank you for..’ flash along with ‘The F2’ and it appears to be a teaser for this much-awaited smartphone. The company has already confirmed that it is working on a true successor for the Poco F1. You can check out the complete video right here:

The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level! Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier. While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0432jSj8B — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2020

Poco didn’t offer a timeline back then, nor does it do that in yesterday’s video. But, it looks like the Poco F2 could finally launch in India very soon. The important question, however, is – Will Poco be able to build a true flagship successor to the Poco F1? Will it make a flagship chipset available at a similar price point?

As per leaks, the chances of Poco F2 being a true flagship smartphone look bleak. The reports online suggest that the device will be a mid-range smartphone, backed by the Snapdragon 732G chipset – the same as the Poco X3. It will also include an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera setup, and a modest 4,250mAh battery.

If the aforementioned specs turn out to be true, then the Poco F2 will not be seen as a true successor to the Poco F1. It doesn’t redefine the current market segmentation. But instead, it only adheres to it by offering a mid-range chipset. The tables could turn if the company chooses to power the Poco F2 with a flagship MediaTek Dimensity-series chipset. The chipmaker, along with popular OEMs, is currently making a push to bring affordable 5G phones to India.

Is this exactly the opportunity that Poco F2 has been waiting for? Would a Redmi 10X 5G rebrand, complete with Dimensity 800U or 1000+, satisfy the loyal fanbase? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.