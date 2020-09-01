Putting an end to the rumors and speculations, Qualcomm has announced an upgrade to its existing Snapdragon 730G gaming chipset today. The new chipset is called the ‘Snapdragon 732G’ and it offers faster CPU and GPU performance compared to its predecessor. Qualcomm has further confirmed that Snapdragon 732G will first show up in an upcoming Poco phone, which we have discussed below.

Snapdragon 732G: Specs and Features

Snapdragon 732G is an octa-core chipset based on the 8nm process node. It includes two key upgrades over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 730G, which powers the Poco X2. This chipset includes the same Kryo 470 cores but the two Performance cores are now clocked at 2.3GHz as opposed to 2.2GHz aboard the Snapdragon 730G. It brings only a minor 0.1GHz bump for the Performance cores while the six ‘Efficiency’ cores are still clocked at 1.8GHz.

As for the Adreno 618 GPU aboard the Snapdragon 732G, it now offers a 15 percent improvement in graphics rendering in comparison to its predecessor. The rest of the specifications remain pretty much the same as the Snapdragon 730G. You also get a myriad of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features onboard to perk up the experience. This includes True HDR Gaming, Qualcomm Game Jank Reducer, and Physically-Based Rendering (PBR) among other things.

The chipset includes the Snapdragon X15 modem to offer LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.1, and 2 x 2 MIMO support. It supports up to QHD+ (3360 x 1440) displays, up to 192MP image capture, 4K video capture with portrait mode, and Spectra 350 ISP to back the same.

The Snapdragon 732G SoC also comes equipped with a 4th-gen Qualcomm AI Engine, which “offers intuitive interactions and predictive user experiences with distributed intelligence twice as powerful as previous generations,” as per the official blog post.

The first Phone Powered by Snapdragon 732G

The official Qualcomm blog post reveals that Poco will be the first company to use the Snapdragon 732G in an upcoming phone. And since we saw Poco announce the launch date for the Poco X3 NFC merely a few hours after this gaming chipset went official, it is obvious that the Poco X3 NFC will be the first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset.

Sam Jiang, Poco Global’s head of products commented on the partnership – “We are extremely excited about the upcoming POCO smartphone and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that allowed us to create the first device on the market with the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform.”

While Poco will be the first phone maker to adopt the Snapdragon 732G chipset in its upcoming smartphone, we can expect a myriad of sub-Rs. 20,000 phones to include this chipset in the coming months.