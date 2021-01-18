At the start of the year, the much-awaited Poco F1 successor was quietly teased, at last, in a highlight video. Poco F2 is rumored to finally arrive in 2021. It is currently said to be in development and its details are under wraps. The rumor mill, however, recently suggested that the Poco F2 may not be a flagship killer and arrive with the mid-range Snapdragon 732G chipset in tow. Now, Poco India Country Director Anuj Sharma has debunked the rumor.

If you are unaware, the company already sells a Snapdragon 732G-powered phone in India. It is the Poco X3 and it is a value-for-money phone in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price segment. Sharma, in a virtual interview with popular tipster Stufflistings, confirmed that Poco F2 will obviously not be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC. “No, we will not use the Snapdragon 732G in an F-series” smartphone, he added.

And well, the reasoning behind the decision is simple. Sharma states that the Poco F-series sits above the X-series, which is a mid-range lineup. The Chinese company will equip the Poco F2 with an appropriate, possibly a flagship MediaTek Dimensity or Snapdragon, chispet later in 2021.

Poco F2 Rumored Specifications

Poco F2 will be a successor to the popular Poco F1, which earned the title of the true flagship killer after OnePlus. Poco F1 arrived back in 2018 with the Snapdragon 845 chipset, dual-cameras, IR Face Unlock, and more at just Rs. 20,000 in India. It will be a mountainous task for the Xiaomi-backed company to live up to the expectations that fans have from Poco F1’s successor.

Poco F2 is rumored to feature a 120Hz display, a quad-camera system, and a modest 4,250mAh battery. We expect the upcoming Redmi K40 series to be rebranded as the Poco F3 series – since Redmi K30 Pro arrived as the Poco F2 Pro earlier last year. The upcoming Poco phones will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 888 chipset respectively. The company also teased that it will launch TWS earbuds, with the Poco Pop Buds moniker, but they are yet to see the light of day. So, stay tuned for more information on the Poco F2 and Poco Pop Buds.