Poco has launched the successor to its most popular mid-range phone, the Poco X3, in India today. This Poco X2 successor was first unveiled in Europe a couple of weeks ago. Poco X3 is the world’s first smartphone to be backed by the Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with a 120Hz display, 64MP quad-camera setup, and a humongous 6,000mAh battery pack.

Price and Availability

The 6GB+64GB base variant of the Poco X3 has been priced at Rs. 16,999 in India whereas the higher-end 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants will retail at Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 19,999 respectively.

The smartphone will be available in two color variants – Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue. It will go on sale starting from 29th September, exclusively on Flipkart in India.

Poco X3: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, the company states that Poco X3 comes with a standout new ‘Go-faster’ design with a monstrous camera module up-top and a holographic ‘Poco’ logo (which is also massive) at the bottom. The device sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which doubles as the power button.

Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch response rate. The display also boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. You will find a centered punch-hole cut-out with a 20MP selfie snapper on the front.

Under the hood, Poco X3 is powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset, which is a minor upgrade over the Snapdragon 730G chipset aboard its predecessor. You’ll also find up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The device runs MIUI 12 for POCO based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

And if you are wondering how the benchmark score of Snapdragon 732G compares to the Snapdragon 720G (Poco M2 Pro) and Snapdragon 730G (Poco X2) SoC, you can check out the official AnTuTu benchmark scores right here:

This Poco X2 successor also comes with an upgraded LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus. The device now includes a 70 percent larger copper heat pipe and graphite material on the inside to lower the temperature by up to 6-degree Celcius. This is paired with Game Turbo 3.0 to optimize the performance and connectivity for gamers.

As for the humongous camera module on the rear, Poco X3 sports a primary 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor. You also have a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera onboard. The camera supports a slew of features, including Night mode, Night filters, AI Skyscaping 3.0, and Pro mode.

The Poco X3 Indian variant brings a minor upgrade in comparison to the global variant on the battery front. The device comes equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support (the same as Poco M2 Pro) out-of-the-box. You also get a 33W power adapter bundled in the box.

Poco X3 also includes dual-stereo speakers, Hi-res Audio, and Qualcomm AptX HD support for wireless earphone users. It features a USB Type-C charging port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6 support to round up the connectivity options.

Buy Poco X3 from Flipkart in India (starting at Rs. 16,999)