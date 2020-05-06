Over the past couple of weeks, Poco Global’s social media channel became active once again after being dormant for close to a year. The company started to talk about how it was time to wake up and teasing the launch of its next smartphone. Well, it seems like you won’t have to wait too long as Xiaomi has sent out press invites for a virtual Poco launch event.

As per Android Authority, who received the invite from Xiaomi’s Spanish PR agency, the Poco launch event is scheduled for May 12. It means we might have a new Poco phone among us next week and wouldn’t it be amazing if it’s the much-awaited Poco F2 series?

Poco F1 was unveiled back in 2018 and a successor is long overdue. The company had made its return with the mid-range Poco X2 but the stage for the unveiling of the Poco F2 appears to be set. In a tweet this afternoon, the official Poco Global Twitter account says it “can’t wait to reveal the 2nd generation of POCO!”

We focus on one thing that truly matters: We surpass ourselves everyday. We can't wait to reveal the 2nd generation of POCO!#POCOisBACK pic.twitter.com/cCHbpZWKwR — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 6, 2020

There have been a lot of queues that suggest that Poco F2 Pro will make an appearance at the online launch event. First, the device was spotted on the Google Play console and then an in-depth listing that revealed some key specs went live on Gearbest earlier this week. I mean, the signs are all there but we might be in for a disappointment (at least that’s how I look at it) as Poco F2 Pro could turn out to be a Redmi K30 Pro rebrand.

Apart from the Poco F2, a new device dubbed Poco M2 Pro was also spotted on Xiaomi India’s website earlier this morning. It carries the model number M2003J6CI and we could have the Snapdragon 720G chipset, the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro, runs the show under the hood here. It’s exciting to learn that a Poco F1 may finally be coming next week. What are your expectations from it? Let us know in the comments below.