As opposed to the Poco F1, which was an all-in-all original, the company’s revival and positioning as an independent brand in 2020 seems to be centered around rebranding Redmi phones announced in China. The Poco brand garnered mass appeal across the globe with the ‘true & original’ flagship killer, Poco F1. It’s now leaning on the same to bring more premium products, including its successor- Poco F2 Pro, to the market.

Poco X2 launched as a rebadged Redmi K30 4G back in February in India. And today, Poco F2 Pro has been revealed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. I bet most of you are already familiar with all of its specs, including the full-screen display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, quad-cameras, and super fast-charging. Still, let’s take a quick look at all of the specifications in detail:

Poco F2 Pro: Specs and Features

Design

In contrast to the polycarbonate build of the Poco F1, the Poco F2 Pro brings along a more premium glass sandwich design with an aluminum frame. The massive notch is gone for good and has been replaced with a fullscreen bezel-less experience on the front. The selfie camera is housed in a pop-up assembly, the same as the Redmi K20 Pro.

The rear panel incorporates a circular camera array and the Poco branding. It’s clean and the minimal gradient is aesthetically pleasing. Both the front and rear panels are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor on board as well.

Display

Poco F2 Pro leaves behind the massive notch of its predecessor and offers a bezel-less fullscreen experience to the users. This does mean that you lose access to the safer IR-based face unlocking feature, but I prefer an unintrusive viewing experience over the same.

The device features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display without a notch or punch-hole cutout. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2340 x 1080p resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, close to 1200nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. All of this great but Poco (or should I say, Xiaomi) skips on high refresh rate support. You have a standard 60Hz AMOLED panel abroad the Poco F2 Pro, which is really disappointing to see in 2020.

Pop-up Selfie Camera

Poco F2 Pro, as mentioned above, includes a pop-up selfie camera. It’s a 20MP sensor and you have features like video recording up to 120fps and vlog mode. The highlight, however, will have to be the RGB notification light baked into the pop-up module. You can pick custom colors for different apps or functions.

Internals

Being a flagship phone means Poco F2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset from Qualcomm. It also has 5G connectivity support, thanks to the Snapdragon X55 modem on board. The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Poco F2 Pro supports read and write speeds up to 777MB/s.

As for benchmarks, the company claims that the Poco F2 Pro scores 589,983 on the AnTuTu benchmark. It says the AnTuTu benchmark score of this device is higher than the OnePlus 8 Pro and Galaxy S20 Plus (Exynos variant). Poco also ran GFXBench Manhattan 4.0 test on the device and it caps at 60, alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro, but sits above the Galaxy S20 Plus.

For gamers, Poco F2 Pro comes equipped with Liquid Cooling 2.0 technology. You will find a vapor chamber and graphene sheets on the inside to keep the temperature in check.

Software

The smartphone runs MIUI 11 for Poco based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The features on offer are exactly the same as the standard MIUI 11, which includes dark mode, always-on display, and more. You still have the Poco Launcher on top, giving users access to a clutter-free app drawer. That’s all.

Cameras

Poco F2 Pro includes a quad-camera array in the circular cutout on the rear. It includes a primary 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, along with a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV, a 5MP telephoto macro camera (a first-of-its-kind macro camera that lets users get even closer to subjects), and a 2MP depth sensor.

The primary camera aboard this smartphone is the same as Poco X2 but with upgrades such as larger pixel size, 7P lens, and more. You can check out the camera quality right here on YouTube. Poco F2 Pro lets you capture 8K videos, portrait videos, slow-mo selfies, and a lot more.

Connectivity

The one thing that sets the Poco F2 Pro apart from the plethora of flagships out there is, let’s say, choice. The device still includes a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. You can choose to plug in a headset or connect your TWS earphones over Bluetooth.

There’s WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and GPS support onboard as well. Poco includes an IR blaster at the top to let you control home appliances.

Battery & Charging

Poco hasn’t changed anything about this device. Finally, Poco F2 Pro comes packed with a 4,700mAh battery pack and supports 30W fast-charging. You will get the fast charger in the box, allowing you to juice up 100% of the battery in 63 minutes.

Poco F2 Pro: Price and Availability

Poco F2 Pro comes in two configurations – 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB and has been priced starting at 499 euros (around Rs. 40,750). You will need to shell out 599 euros (around Rs. 48,900) for the 8GB+256GB variant. It is now up for sale on Gearbest and AliExpress but should make its way across global markets very soon.

The smartphone will be available in four attractive colorways, namely Phantom White, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, and Cyber Grey.

There is currently no word but Poco F2 Pro should make its way to India as a successor to the Poco F1 later this month. Do you think Poco F2 Pro is a worthy successor? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.