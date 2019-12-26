Oppo introduced the Reno series earlier this year and the Reno 10x Zoom was one of my favorite devices in 2019. It was a value-for-money package with a likeable design and flagship specs. The Chinese giant has since quickly expanded the Reno portfolio with the launch of a slew of Reno 2 devices and the Reno Ace flagship.

Now, Oppo is ready to usher the era of affordable 5G phones with the launch of the much-awaited Reno 3 series. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G was unveiled at the event today and here’s everything you need to know about it:

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G: Specs and Availability

Starting off with the design, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G sports a hyperboloid design on both the front and rear. This means that it’s not only the rear panel here that boasts a dual-curved glass design but also the front panel. The highlight of this smartphone will, however, have to be its sleek and slim build that will make for quite a comfortable in-hand feel.

Ever since Oppo first teased the Reno 3 Pro 5G, the company touted that the device is merely 7.7mm in thickness and weighs 171 grams. There’s simply a vertical quad-camera up-top and Oppo branding at the bottom on the rear. It looks clean and minimal.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and punch-hole selfie camera. Yes, the Chinese giant moved to a higher refresh rate panel with the Reno Ace and now there’s no going back. The display touts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, and 92.1% screen-to-body ratio. It supports 180Hz touch response, HDR 10+, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 1100 nits peak brightness.

The newly launched Snapdragon 765G chipset from Qualcomm runs the show under the hood on this device. Reno 3 Pro 5G is the world’s second smartphone to be powered by the chipset. Redmi K30 5G being the very first. The chipset is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Also, the smartphone is running the company’s ColorOS 7 skin, based on Android 10. You can read about new features in ColorOS 7 right here.

Moving on to the cameras, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G features a quad-camera system on the rear. It looks simplistic (yeah, looks like we have to resort to this term in 2020) and not in the face like many other phones are going to be, all thanks to massive rectangular camera bumps.

The camera setup onboard features a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field of view (FOV), a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom, and a 2MP macro lens that lets you get as close as 2.5cm to the subject for capturing a ton of details.

There’s also a 32MP selfie snapper baked into the punch-hole on the front. Reno 3 is the first Oppo smartphone to feature Ultra Steady 2.0 mode to capture some amazing stable videos. We tested out the first-gen Ultra Steady mode on the Reno 2 earlier this year, so don’t forget to check out our YouTube video right here.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro may be quite slim but it still comes equipped with a 4,025mAh battery pack, which should last you a day on a single charge – even when using the device at the higher 90Hz refresh rate. The company has also baked in support for its VOOC 4.0 fast-charging technology. You will get a 30W USB Type-C fast charger bundled inside the box, which is great.

Price and Availability

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G will be available in 2 configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The base variant has been priced at 3,999 yuan (around Rs. 40,700) whereas you will have to shell out 4,499 yuan (around Rs. 45,800) for the 12GB variant.

The smartphone will be available in four attractive color variants (roughly translated from Chinese, from left to right) – Moon night black, Sunrise Impression, Misty White, and Blue starry night. There’s also a Classic Blue Pantone color variant (priced at 4199 yuan), which looks super cool.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G was expected to take on the recently launched Redmi K30 5G in the mid-range segment in China, but it has been priced way higher. The base variant goes on sale from December 31 whereas the higher-end variant will become available on January 10. So, are you excited to check out the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G or not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Featured Image Courtesy: Weibo/Oppo