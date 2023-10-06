Oppo Find N3 Flip Launching in India on October 12

Oppo recently teased its second clamshell smartphone, the Find N3 Flip in India, and has now revealed that it will launch on October 12, which is just around the corner. The company has also revealed a handful of information about it. Check out the details below.

Oppo Find N3 Flip Coming to India Soon

The Oppo Find N3 Flip will launch in India on October 12 at 7 pm. The event will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel and you can even catch the updates via Oppo’s social media platforms. Waiting for the #TheBestFlip? Wait no more, the #OPPOFindN3Flip is coming on 12th October, get ready to carry it with style👑

To recall, the Find N3 Flip was earlier launched in China, so, we have a fair idea of what it is like. The smartphone has a Galaxy Z Flip 5-like design and comes with a 6.8-inch primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.6-inch cover display, which is vertically placed. This supports third-party apps like Uber, Gmail, Google Maps, and more. It also has functionalities like animated pets, 20 different styles, and so much more.

The foldable phone has a gapless hinge design and includes 50MP triple rear cameras powered by Hasselblad, along with a 32MP selfie camera. Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Find N3 Flip has a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, which can provide a 100% charge in about 56 minutes.

Additionally, the phone includes a 4,815mm2 graphite cooling system, an IPX4 rating, and more. It also is Oppo’s first with an alert slider. Overall, we already know what the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be like and are only awaiting the price and availability details. This will be out on October 12, so, stay tuned. Are you excited about Oppo’s new foldable phone in India? Let us know in the comments below.