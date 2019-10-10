Alongside the launch of Oppo Reno 2 last month in China, the company announced that it will soon be launching a flagship smartphone. It was dubbed Oppo Reno Ace and we’ve since been seeing tidbits of information about this smartphone leak online. Oppo itself had been teasing the main features of Reno Ace including a 90Hz display panel, a quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 855+, and more.

Oppo Reno Ace has officially launched in China today and well, it has shapen up to be a worthy flagship smartphone that can tackle rivals with its expansive feature set. I mean, check out everything Reno Ace has to offer –

Oppo Reno Ace: Specs and Features

Starting with the design, Oppo Reno Ace features a curved glass build with a gradient pattern that looks cool and changes color when light falls on it at different angles. The device features a quad-camera setup on the rear, with the Oppo branding, and an in-display fingerprint up-front.

Oppo Reno Ace features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 135Hz touch sampling rate, which is the same as the OnePlus 7T. You still have a small waterdrop notch up-top, housing the 16MP selfie camera.

This display boasts a 1080x2400p resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, along with 100% DCI-P3 and HDR 10+ support. It even has a peak brightness of 1000 nits, which would make it easily legible under direct sunlight.

Under the hood, Oppo Reno Ace is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. This is backed by a triple layer cooling system, which packs a multi-layer graphite heat sink, copper vapor chamber, and a new composite carbon fiber later.

This smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 out-of-the-box, with added Turbo modes to perk up the performance. You will also get NFC support, LinkBoost for better Wi-Fi connectivity, and dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno Ace hosts a vertically-aligned quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor. This is coupled with a 13MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor to offer you not just the variety in perspectives but also enable you to click some crisp portrait shots. Reno Ace also brings the ‘Super Steady’ video mode that will help you click stable videos in 1080p @ 60fps. It supports up to 4K/60fps video recording.

Oppo Reno Ace comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, which may seem measly when compared to the beastly specs we have seen above, but this is company’s first phone to arrive with the new 65W SuperVOOC charging technology. This means you can completely top-up your phone’s battery in just 25 minutes, which is mind-boggling.

Price and Availability

Oppo Reno Ace has been priced starting at 3,199 yuan (around Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant whereas the higher-end 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants will be retailing at 3,399 yuan (around Rs. 34,000) and 3,799 yuan (around Rs. 38,000) in China.

The smartphone will be available in two gradient color variants and will go on sale from October 17. You can enjoy a 200 yuan discount during the first sale. Oppo Reno Ace will also be available in a “Gundam Edition” variant, which only has limited numbers to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of this popular manga series. It will retail at 3,599 yuan (around Rs. 36,000) for a custom finish, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

We not only expect Oppo Reno Ace to launch in India in the coming months but are also really eager for the launch of Realme’s first flagship – the Realme X2 Pro, which will be a rebranded Oppo Reno Ace itself with minor changes in camera and charging department. Isn’t that exciting? And dangerous for Redmi K20 Pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Check out Oppo Reno Ace on Oppo’s Chinese website right here