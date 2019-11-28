Almost a week ago, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo had confirmed that it will launch the Oppo Reno 3 with 5G support and ColorOS 7 in December. Now, as we approach the smartphone’s launch, it seems that there will be a “Pro” variant of the phone as well.

Oppo VP of Global Marketing Brian Shen recently took to Twitter to post an image of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. The image shows us the top-half of the phone, and we can see the power button on the frame. According to the image, the Reno 3 5G will have a curved display, similar to what we’ve seen on the Galaxy S10, for example. Shen also said that the phone will have a glass body.

Apart from that, Shen mentioned in the tweet that the Reno 3 Pro 5G will be just 7.7mm thick (excluding the camera lens), and might very well be the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in its price segment. That thickness, while impressive, does raise the question of battery life. I hope the company isn’t going to compromise on that front to achieve a thinner build. Especially considering the 5G modem will likely devour battery on the phone.

The Reno 3 (and the Reno 3 Pro) is expected to launch in December, with dual-mode NSA+SA 5G support in tow. The company has so far not revealed the launch date for the phone, but we’ll keep you updated on that once the company releases more information around the phone.

The Reno 3 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 735 Mobile Platform which Qualcomm is expected to announce at the Qualcomm Tech Summit in Hawaii, alongside the launch of its flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. Stay tuned for more updates around the Oppo Reno 3, and the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2019.